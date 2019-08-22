Call for regular flood committee meetings rejected

Frustrated with the glacial pace of the ongoing recovery from a flood that devastated his home county in 2016, Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, for the past year has tried to get the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding to meet at least once a month in order to prod the process along.
Baldwin and Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, who also serves on the flood committee, first recommended monthly meetings last summer in a letter to the executive branch, committee co-chairs and legislative leadership.
In a flood committee meeting in Charleston on Wednesday, Baldwin made a formal motion to compel the monthly meetings, only to have his fellow committee members reject the measure in a voice vote.
“Lots of good folks are doing good work in recovery, but we lack coordination,” Baldwin said. “This committee needs to get to work, too.”
Arguing against Baldwin’s motion, committee member Del. Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, said he is confident that the leadership will schedule meetings as needed. Mandating regular meetings, he protested, would be a “slap in the face” to committee co-chairs and staff.
Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, also voiced opposition to the motion, while committee co-chair Del. Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, indicated the motion was superfluous, asserting, “We already meet monthly.”
Baldwin pointed out that, including Wednesday’s meeting, the committee has met only three times this year, having taken a six-month hiatus after several high-profile meetings in late 2018.
Created in 2017, the 10-member Joint Committee on Flooding is charged with researching and proposing legislation to mitigate and prevent future floods.
Given the frequency with which flash floods occur in the state, Baldwin said he believes the committee’s task is too important to rely on its current practice of meeting sporadically.
His constituents appear to agree.
“I get more calls about flood recovery than anything else,” Baldwin told his fellow committee members, acknowledging that his district’s prominence in the 2016 flood is a major reason for the frequency of those calls.
In a press release issued after the meeting, Baldwin gave vent to his frustration.
“They keep promising that we’ll meet more often and go out in person as a group to visit affected communities, but it just never happens,” he said in the Wednesday release.
“That’s why I made the motion today to meet monthly. We have to do whatever it takes to recover and mitigate future flooding. I never dreamed it would be controversial or voted down.”
Sen. Glenn Jeffries shared Baldwin’s disappointment in the motion’s rejection.
“If we had made the decision to meet monthly a year ago, as we requested, imagine what we could have done,” Jeffries said in the release. “We could have come to a solution for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program much earlier. We need to meet to solve problems.”
