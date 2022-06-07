Cain and the Ables kick off Ivy Terrace concert series

Ryan Cain and the Ables, authentic rockabilly and honky-tonk from the hills of West Virginia, will kick off the 2022 Ivy Terrace concert series at Carnegie Hall on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free and open to the public.
Cain is a WV native musician who has traveled the East Coast for more than twenty years performing early rock ‘n’ roll hits and his original material.
Exciting live performances have gained Cain and the Ables a fan base of all ages. Cain’s 2012 album “My Pistol Rides Shotgun,” was critically acclaimed and was nominated for an Ameripolitan Award for “Best New Rockabilly Album.” Singles from that album went on to earn a spot in a NASCAR/Mobil 1 Oil advertisement campaign, while another track was used in the CW’s hit series “Supernatural.”
In 2020, Cain teamed up with pianist, Matt Jordan, whose repertoire includes touring with Reverend Horton Heat and Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats; and Clint Lewis on upright bass, the Mountain Stage veteran who also toured internationally with The Wild Rumpus.
Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather. For updates, follow Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page.