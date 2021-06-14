Cabin Creek mud and rock slide cleared

West Virginia Division of Highways work crews reopened a section of Cabin Creek Road in Kanawha County on Monday that was blocked by a mud and rock slide for several hours.
Both lanes of Cabin Creek Road were closed not far from Chelyan about 2:30 a.m. Monday. The slide also downed power lines.
WVDOH District 1 Manager Arlie Matney said DOH had crews in the area and was able to shut down the road almost immediately to direct motorists away from the slide and power lines.
Matney said DOH had heavy equipment on site by 5:15 a.m. and was able to start clearing debris the moment power was shut down in the area.
Matney said the road reopened around noon.