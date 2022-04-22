A Cabell County woman was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Kassie McNeeley, 22, of Lesage, delivered a package of methamphetamine for Myreo Dixon to an individual in an apartment on Crestmont Drive in Charleston on January 9, 2021.
Dixon had directed McNeeley to deliver the package and collect $31,500 as payment for the methamphetamine. McNeeley utilized her cell phone to maintain contact with Dixon throughout the drug deal by texting him multiple times.
When McNeeley left the apartment in her vehicle, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and seized the $31,500 in drug proceeds.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman prosecuted the case.
This case is part of a long-term investigation, dubbed the “Woo Boyz,” which resulted in federal charges against 15 individuals and was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police. The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) provided critical support to the investigative agencies.