The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University has announced $42,000 in early-stage assistance to six West Virginia businesses and entrepreneurs, including $5,000 to Matthew Price of Raleigh County to develop a mechanical apparatus to improve the efficiency of powerline installation.
The latest awards support the development of a cross section of new products with commercial potential.
Early-stage funding initiatives at RCBI have generated more than $114 million in sales for state manufacturers and created at least 403 jobs, according to economic impact analyses by Marshall University.