An independent pharmacy with locations in Raleigh County closed in late September without warning, shocking many patients as well as other locally owned pharmacies.
A Beckley Walgreens store manager confirmed Thursday that Walgreens had purchased Bypass Pharmacy, which had two locations in Beckley and one in Beaver.
A sign posted at the Bypass Pharmacy location on Harper Road reads, "Bypass Pharmacy #3 closed. Prescription records available at all Walgreens including your nearest location."
It then lists the address for the Walgreens on Robert C. Byrd Drive, as well as store hours for this Walgreens location and a map to the store.
On quick inspection, the former Bypass Pharmacy location looks deserted with only a few boxes and empty shelves inside. There is also a criss-cross gate blocking off entrances.
The Bypass Pharmacy sign has been removed from the front of the store and a "For Lease" sign has been placed outside the building.
According to a former Bypass Pharmacy employee, the official closure date for Bypass Pharmacy was Tuesday, Sept. 28.
When it comes to buying a pharmacy, Kim Miller, a pharmacist and co-owner of Premier Pharmacy and Wellness, said the product actually being bought is patient prescriptions, which is why pharmacies are not allowed to tell their patients about the upcoming sale.
“From experience it’s frustrating for everyone,” said Miller, who previously worked at a pharmacy that was bought by another chain. “It’s just the nature of the beast. (The employees) can’t tell anybody that they’re closing because the sale will fall through because you’re actually selling scripts – nothing else. So, if people find out and start transferring out prior to them (closing the sale), sometimes that will cause the company to back out and by law the scripts have to go somewhere.”
Miller further explained that any leftover medication, if unopened, is sent back to the supplier while the rest is acquired by the purchasing pharmacy as part of the acquisition.
In addition to locations in Raleigh County, Bypass Pharmacy’s website also lists three other West Virginia locations in South Charleston, Mount Gay and Chapmanville.
It’s unclear whether prescriptions from those locations were also purchased by Walgreens as calls and an email to Media Relations at Walgreens went unanswered.
Attempts to reach Bypass Pharmacy owners Sid and Ula Ilangovan, who are brothers, were also unsuccessful.
However, the phone number listed online for the Bypass Pharmacy in South Charleston rings through to an automated Walgreens answering service.
An employee at the Bypass Pharmacy in Chapmanville, which just opened in February, said they were still open, and she knew nothing about the sale of the other locations.
Many former Bypass Pharmacy customers took to social media to voice their frustration, saying they were completely caught off guard and given no advance warning.
“Thanks to bypass pharmacy not letting anyone know they were closing and not being made aware by walgreens that they need a new prescription until after 4 yesterday,” wrote Samantha Vaughn on Sept. 25 in a public Facebook post, “I get to go all weekend without the medicine that helps keep my panic disorder to a minimum. Love that.”
One Facebook user with the account name of “Meg N Lance Tate” wrote on Sept. 24 that she was livid when she found out her Bypass Pharmacy closed and all her prescriptions were now at Walgreens.
She went on to to say that she was upset and frustrated because she had been going to Bypass Pharmacy for more than five years and that the staff felt like her family but gave her no warning about its upcoming sale and closure.
In response to the post made by Meg N Lance Tate, Kelly Jo Hosler wrote, “Yep! I was lucky Walgreens did have my prescriptions. But very upset I was not notified, I had heard they was closing and asked last week and was told no they wasn’t closing."
Although the prescriptions are sent directly to Walgreens as part of the sale, Jason Gevenosky, Eppy’s pharmacist, said that does not mean patients have to keep their prescriptions there.
“Patients are allowed to legally choose the pharmacy of whatever they want,” he said, adding that a number of former Bypass Pharmacy patients had already transferred their prescriptions to Eppy’s.
“We’re happy to take them,” Gevenosky said. “Some patients have been frustrated because they didn’t know and they want to make the choice of where they go.”
Miller said more than 100 of Bypass Pharmacy’s former patients brought their prescriptions to her Premier Pharmacy instead of keeping them with Walgreens.
“We kind of quit counting after 100 because we got too busy,” she said.
Miller said she and Kriston Ellis, also a pharmacist and co-owner of Premier Pharmacy, have been through this process before so they know exactly what the patients are going through.
The pair used to work at Kmart Pharmacy before it closed in 2017.
Miller added that the process is chaotic for everyone, from the patients to the pharmacy that bought the prescriptions to all the other local pharmacies that the patients may choose to move to instead.
“It’s just a difficult time for everyone,” she said.
Walgreens employees in Beckley are also turning to social media to ask for patience from Bypass Pharmacy customers whom they’ve recently acquired.
In a public Facebook post from Sept. 21, Chasity Stallard wrote, “As everyone knows, Bypass pharmacy has been shut down and their patients have been sent to Walgreens.
"Please please be patient with the staff..we are working extremely hard to accommodate the new patients plus filling our usual 500+ prescriptions.
"Please share”
Stallard does not identify herself as a Walgreens employee on Facebook but she does tag five other women, one of whom identifies herself as a pharmacy tech at Walgreens on Facebook.
In addition to buying prescriptions, Miller said companies also have the option of picking up some of the old pharmacy’s staff.
“A lot of times they will try to pick up some of the staff just to retain prescriptions because people like to see a familiar face, but they don’t always offer that; it just depends on the deal,” she said.
Even if it’s part of the deal, employees still get to decide whether or not to go with the new company.
Although she didn’t know the specifics of Bypass Pharmacy’s deal with Walgreens, Miller said that Premier Pharmacy recently hired a former Bypass Pharmacy employee who had been working as a pharmacy technician at the company for the past 11 years.
Jawed Ali Khan Sherwani, a pharmacist and owner of Beckley Pharmacy and Main Street Pharmacy in Oak Hill, said he’s also hired some of Bypass Pharmacy’s former pharmacists and technicians.
“We got some of them – some of them didn’t want to go to Walgreens,” Sherwani said,
Marcus Gunther, a pharmacist with Beckley Pharmacy, said he’s been getting several calls a day over the past few weeks from former Bypass Pharmacy patients wanting to transfer their prescriptions.
“It’s been hectic,” he said. “I’m not going to lie to you. The day goes by a lot faster. Honestly, I’m normally talking to patients on one phone and then on the other phone I’m on hold with Walgreens trying to get their medications transferred to us. It’s been hectic the last three weeks for us for sure, which every pharmacy will probably tell you that.”
Gunther said that in addition to Bypass Pharmacy patients, Walgreens customers have also been calling in to transfer their prescriptions.
“We've also gotten a lot of Walgreens patients just because they’ve been so busy that some of their old customers are calling us because they’re getting a little frustrated about having long wait times over there,” he said.
Sherwani, a pharmacist for the last 40 years, said he too understands what patients are going through.