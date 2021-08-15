For thousands of years, potters needed only a few items to create a beautiful work of art out of the earth itself – dependable sources of clay and water, a kiln, some patience, creativity and a few tools to shape the pot as it turned on the wheel.
People in those long-ago villages – not unlike the coal towns of West Virginia – would flock to purchase the unique, hand-made creations.
Bridging the ages, all of those tools that potters used long ago are still relevant and in use today.
But in 2021, a new “must have” is on the potter’s list – reliable and robust internet connections.
Jeff Diehl, who operates Lockbridge Pottery out of his Meadow Bridge home with his wife Donna Diehl, says a dependable internet connection is a modern-day essential in carving out a living in the rural recesses of West Virginia and remaining competitive with their peers across the country.
Although the internet is relatively young, having been born less than 40 years ago, communicating with customers in a timely manner and ordering parts and supplies would be high hurdles to clear in today’s digital age for any business without a reliable connection.
The Diehls have been struggling with inadequate internet connectivity for years. They say they’ve written state government officials about the issue but haven’t received a response.
Jeff loves his life in the country and has no desire to relocate to a more suburban area.
However, it would be nice, he said, to have a good internet connection – which is commonplace in most parts of the U.S. – just not in his neck of the woods.
“Here in the middle of everywhere in Summers County, decent internet is currently not an option,” said Jeff. “I recently tried to order some parts for a machine on the phone, and they said they no longer took phone orders – online only. I was unable to order the parts.”
Jeff said he has lost business, too, because his internet access kept him from responding in a reasonable amount of time to orders.
It happens frequently.
“Customers try to discuss orders and end up being frustrated because I cannot communicate with them online,” said Jeff. “Many times the orders require photographs and a phone call is not enough. I recently had a customer ask me if they should send me smoke signals since my internet connection was so bad.”
Jeff says he’s tried to connect via Frontier Communications, DSL, AT&T’s hot spot and mobile data on his cellular phone.
“The Frontier technicians are super. They are just dealing with antiquated equipment from last century,” said Jeff. “I find it increasingly challenging to operate my business without dependable internet. Maybe if the powers that be will invest in communication infrastructure, we can advance West Virginia into the 21st century.”
Jeff says his friends have tried buying Wi-Fi from satellite companies and it’s also resulted in more of the same – unsatisfactory reception.
“These are our only options here and they are sketchy at best,” he said.
Frustrated with his situation, Diehl tells budding potters who ask about setting up a pottery business in rural West Virginia to find somewhere else to go.
“My answer is to find a location where internet is available.
“Using the web is a factor of my business now,” Diehl said. “I understand why West Virginia has lost so many entrepreneurs. I even hear the frustration from tourists trying to stay in touch here while on vacation.”
● ● ●
The internet’s short-armed reach in the rural recesses of the state affects other remote businesses as well. Linda Church, a Realtor who lives in Dawson, off Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County, says she’s had buyers not purchase real estate from her due to the lack of connectivity.
“As far as everyone knows, we have a huge influx of people trying to come into our area. With people trying to work remotely, that is a critical problem for them,” said Church. “We have to make sure we have internet service. This limits a lot of the countryside areas that do not have adequate service for people to be able to work.”
She recently had a buyer moving to West Virginia from Florida who went under contract on a house she sold them in Clay County. The individual worked remotely and couldn’t move to an area that didn’t offer reliable high-speed internet.
“I was told Frontier was in the area by calling the Frontier office. After going under contract, they found out there was none, and the sale fell through,” said Church. It wasn’t the first time.
Poor connectivity, she said, “has halted a lot of sales.”
Church experiences the issue personally and professionally when staying with her elderly mother, whose house is less than a mile up the road from her home in Dawson.
Church can’t get into the real estate Multiple Listing Service or do online research in the evenings, which is frustrating.
“It really limits what people can do,” Church said. “It’s really archaic. And it’s also hard for me to understand why I can get Wi-Fi on my phone in certain areas that don’t have internet.”
Anne and Mark Soukup, who live in Gap Mills in southern Monroe County, are also living with an unreliable Wi-Fi connection.
Mark is a furniture maker who owns an online business selling furniture across the country.
He says it’s frustrating to think that many people become complacent with accepting spotty Wi-Fi or extremely slow downloads because it’s all that they know and the service, such as it is, is better than nothing.
“You kind of get used to it,” Soukup said. “It’s a really low standard and you get sort of grateful for what you have.
“All over rural America, it’s the same thing. It seems like one more thing you have to accept,” he said. “I just think you get used to a low standard of living in a lot of ways, and it’s pretty sad.”
Soukup says he wishes more people would be willing to get up and speak out about it.
“It’s kind of First World versus Third World,” he said.
Soukup’s wife, Anne, says her son, who teaches English to clients internationally, couldn’t work from their home as his employer required faster internet service then her area could get, which was disappointing
“He has to have 25 mb for download and we only have 5.4 so he can’t work from here. He has to have 5 megabytes for upload and we just have .4,” she said.
Anne says she was told that the fastest her internet provider (Frontier Communications) offers is 12 mb per second, and they only guarantee 70 percent of that.
“Which is 8.4 for download and 3.4 for upload,” said Anne. “That’s the best they offer. It’s really slow.”
The Soukups also lose internet service completely or it becomes virtually unusable on many weekends.
“If I had to count on answering customers from my business (via the internet) quickly – it would be impossible,” said Anne.
“In a way I feel privileged because I know there’s a lot of residents of Monroe County who do not have access to internet,” Anne said. “We don’t have cell service at our home. It’s a really difficult situation.”
● ● ●
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview with The Register-Herald, says he’s extremely passionate about the state’s connectivity problems and it’s a situation he’s been advocating to change for a long time.
“It’s totally unacceptable,” said Manchin.
He says it’s going to take a commitment from the right people to bring the state up to speed with the rest of the country.
“Right now we have a division. Urban versus rural. If you live in rural America, you don’t have the same opportunities if you live in the rural areas,” said Manchin.
“I just came out of a very intense meeting concerning this with Senator Cantwell, chairman of the Commerce Committee,” he said. “It’s astounding to see the difference. When you talk to the FCC, they think we have 60 percent coverage in West Virginia, which is a falsehood,” said Manchin. “We average in the 30s. It is unacceptable.”
A Manchin staffer shared documentation indicating that the state is widely underserved.
According to a 2021 BroadbandNow estimate, there are more than 900,000 West Virginians without broadband access, which is a 36 percent error rate – almost three times the FCC’s estimate of 319,000.
A Microsoft study shared by Manchin’s office also questioned the FCC’s numbers.
For instance, the FCC indicated that broadband is not available to 14.5 million Americans, whereas Microsoft estimated that 120.4 million people do not use the internet at broadband speeds, according to the data provided.
Manchin says now is the time to fix this as many people are looking for an “escape” to relocate out of larger cities after the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The workforce will be different than before the pandemic,” he said. “West Virginia has a chance to reinvent itself.”
The senator says the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 69-30 will help rural areas all over the country but would also “be a game changer for my state.”
West Virginia will receive billions of dollars for improvements for its water systems and highways, bridge replacements and other hard infrastructure, including at least $100 million for expanding broadband coverage, according to Manchin’s office.
Manchin also referenced electricity and how they figured out decades ago to run electric into every nook and cranny of the U.S.
“Why can’t we use that plan?” he asked. “I can tell you I’m doing everything in my power to make sure West Virginia has a chance not only to compete, but to thrive. I think we have everything people want,” Manchin said.
“This is the game changer. If we’re going to get manufacturing and high-tech opportunities in the 21st-century job market, we have to transform who we are. Connectivity is the name of the game.”
For Diehl it may be the most important tool to shape his business along with his clay.