Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.