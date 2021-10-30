West Virginia was named a Top Travel Region to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet this past week, as a part of its annual Best in Travel awards. West Virginia, the only state in the country selected, joins a star-studded lineup of global destinations, like Westfjords, Iceland; Scenic Rim, Australia; Vancouver Island, Canada; and Burgundy, France, in the category for Best Travel Region 2022.
This year’s award recipients were selected from a Best in Travel survey shared across the Lonely Planet team, including every staff member, more than 200 travel writers, bloggers, publishing partners and more – who all shared their top travel destinations for the coming year.
Lonely Planet says “2022 is the perfect time to discover West Virginia, a still-uncrowded region with unspoiled mountains and unmistakable heritage where the leisurely tempo of Southern small towns converges with the adrenaline sports that attract adventurers from across the continent.”
As a part of this designation, West Virginia will receive a featured write-up in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2022 book.
λλλ
The city of Fayetteville was one of 17 applicants approved by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) for grant amounts totaling $131,987 from the agency’s Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grant Program.
Established in 2008, the program requires that manufacturers register their brands with the state. The fees collected from this program allow counties and municipalities to apply for CED recycling grants.
Fayetteville received a $5,448 grant to fund e-cycling services and wages for two collection events.
λλλ
lewisburg, w.va.
Matthew Parsley, a second-year student at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), was named the recipient of the West Virginia Rural Health Association’s (WVRHA) 2021 Outstanding Rural Health Student Award during the organization’s annual conference.
Parsley will receive $1,000, an engraved piece of Blenko glass and a certificate as this year’s recipient. The award recognizes extraordinary student-initiated and student-performed activity in the field of rural health by nominees whose accomplishments include clinical, infrastructure development, research, promotional or volunteer activities.
Parsley, a native of Williamson, W.Va., has been involved in numerous outreach efforts during his time as a medical student.
λλλ
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced its intention to establish an underground safety research program facility in Mace, W.Va., as a proposed replacement for the former Lake Lynn experimental mine in Fayette County, Pa. The site would support research programs focused on miner health and safety issues.