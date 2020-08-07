Regional airports pick up $2.9 million in federal dollars
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced this week that $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go to modify, improve, and rehabilitate airportsacross West Virginia. A portion of these funds was allocated in the CARES Act.
Individual awards included $563,981 for Mercer County Airport, $368,421 for Raleigh County Memorial Airport, $227,154 for Logan County Airport and $166,667 for Appalachian Regional Airport in Mingo County.
● ● ●
FEMA is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Nicholas County and the city of Richwood. The community is invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period.
The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials as a result of the June 2016 flooding disaster. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, people in the community can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments.
The 90-day appeal period began this past week. Residents and business owners are also encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.
● ● ●
United Bankshares, Inc. recently reported earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2020. Earnings for the second quarter of 2020 were $52.7 million, compared to earnings of $67.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first half of 2020 were $92.9 million, compared to earnings of $130.8 million for the first half of 2019. The lower amount of net income in 2020 was driven primarily by significant merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial Corporation acquisition and a higher provision for loan losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The higher amount of provision expense resulting from Covid-19 is an industry-wide issue affecting bank earnings nationwide. Diluted earnings per share were $0.44 for the second quarter and $0.84 for the first half of 2020, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter and $1.28 for the first half of 2019.
Second quarter of 2020 results produced an annualized return on average assets of 0.87 percent, an annualized return on average equity of 5.40 percent and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 9.58 percent.
● ● ●
Of note: AMC Theatres, the world’s largest cinema operator, lost $561 million in its most recent quarter as revenue collapsed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.