Sparsely populated counties lead growth rate of business registrations
Business growth – at least in numbers of new business registrations with the Secretary of State’s Office – is being recorded in West Virginia despite a viral pandemic.
Little Wirt County, population 5,700 give or take, led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for August with a total of four new registered businesses – which now numbers 147.
Statewide, 1,240 new businesses were registered last month.
Other leaders? More sparsely populated counties. Tucker (pop. 7,100), Wayne (pop. 42,500), Summers (pop. 14,000) and Taylor (pop. 16,900) counties also showed notable growth.
Summers County’s growth was from 478 to 487 in registrations – a net gain of nine for a 1.9 percent growth rate.
The next highest growth rate in The Register-Herald market was Nicholas County posting 1.6 percent growth with six new registrations. Others (with registrations and percentage growth in parentheses)were: Fayette (20, 1.04), Raleigh (37, 1.02), Mercer (24, 0.99), Greenbrier(21, 0.88), McDowell (3, 0.60), Wyoming (7, 0.54) and Monroe (1, 0.00).
The state’s rate over the past year was 8.79 percent.
● ● ●
Raleigh General Hospital will be showing off a new medical helicopter for the region on Tuesday, promising to improve critical care transport services to patients in southern West Virginia. The new EC145e helicopter replaces the HealthNet Aeromedical Services EC135 aircraft based in Beckley and features a larger airframe and the latest aviation and medical technology, according to a press release by the hospital.
● ● ●
The Trump administration doesn’t just dig coal, apparently. In a press release, the administration announced last week that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $250,000 to support renewable energy systems as well as energy efficiency improvements in rural West Virginia.
The object of affection is the Mister Bee Potato Chip Company in Parkersburg. Rural Development funds will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of lighting, water recycling equipment, and potato washing equipment. The project will realize $31,699 per year in savings and will replace enough electricity to power a portion of two homes for a year.
● ● ●
Beckley VA Medical Center is establishing the Mobile Medical Unit at the Summersville Arena & Conference Center in partnership with the West Virginia Army National Guard and City of Summersville. The medical unit will be staffed beginning Sept. 8. The goal is to increase health care access to Nicholas County veterans. The unit will serve as a temporary clinic where various medical services can be provided. If enrollment numbers increase, it may lead to a permanent VA community clinic.