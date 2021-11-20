New River uses $400,000 in federal funds to pay student bills
New River Community and Technical College has used federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan to write off more than $400,000 in outstanding student balances, according to a press release from the school.
“Financial hardship can keep students from completing their program of study,” explained New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “By using the federal funds to assist our students, we’re helping them to get closer to the career that they are working toward.”
New River CTC notified students earlier this month that their balances had been paid for fall 2021. Students from the previous five terms, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021, have also had their balances paid using federal stimulus funds.
Since 2020, New River CTC has distributed over $688,000 in emergency grant funds directly to college students.
λλλ
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-WV, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and John Barrasso, R-WY, ranking member of the committee, have introduced the Outdoor Recreation Act. The legislation, according to a press release issued by the committee, is designed to increase and improve outdoor recreation while improving infrastructure with the aim of driving economic growth in rural communities.
The act would:
λDirect the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service to establish a pilot program for public-private partnership agreements to modernize campgrounds on federal land.
λDirect the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to consider ways to improve recreation when developing and revising federal land management plans.
λSupport rural communities adjacent to recreation areas by providing technical and financial assistance to local businesses.
λDirect the Forest Service to issue guidance for recreational climbing in designated Wilderness Areas and require the Forest Service and BLM to designate many new shooting ranges on National Forests and BLM land.
λDirect agencies to work with the Rural Utilities Service to construct broadband internet infrastructure at certain recreation sites.
λDirect the federal land management agencies to identify opportunities to extend the period of time recreation areas on federal land are open to the public during shoulder seasons.
λλλ
Dr. Drema Hill, vice president for community engagement and development at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, was named the recipient of the 2022 Small Communities, Big Solutions Advocate award. The Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference is hosted annually by the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development.