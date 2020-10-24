Infectious disease specialist at work at Beckley ARH
Zonaira Gul, MD, who specializes in infectious disease, is now working full-time at the Beckley ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic.
Dr. Gul is board certified in infectious disease, internal medicine and geriatrics. She completed fellowships in infectious disease and geriatrics at New Jersey School of Medicine in Rutgers, NJ.
As an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Gul diagnoses and treats pneumonia, urinary tract infections, bone and joint infections, diabetic foot infections, skin and wound infections, Lyme disease, tuberculosis, HIV infection, Hepatitis C infection and COVID-19 infection.
According to Dr. Gul, who keeps up-to-date on the most recent statistics on infectious diseases in rural West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified 28 counties in West Virginia at high risk of an HIV outbreak. In 2016, 60 new cases were reported statewide.
“The CDC recommends routine HIV testing for ages 13 through 64,” said Dr. Gul.
Regarding viral hepatitis, Dr. Gul shared: “Millions of Americans are living with Hepatitis B and C, and most don’t even know they have the virus. Three-quarters of the people living with hepatitis C infection are baby boomers born between 1945 and 1965. If you haven’t been tested, I strongly encourage you to do so.”
Dr. Gul is accepting new patients at the clinic.
● ● ●
Dr. Michael Bean has been named Concord University’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Bean is a professor of education at Concord, primarily teaching education leadership courses. Under this new title, he will also be working with faculty, staff and students through efforts and initiatives designed to strengthen equity, inclusion, knowledge, and skills across the campus community.
As the director, Dr. Bean hopes to create informational workshops and host monthly discussions for students, as well as collaborate with Human Resources and Admissions to cultivate a diverse campus community.
Bean came to Concord University in 2017 from Cleveland, Ohio, where he served as a K-8 principal.
● ● ●
Beckley Area Foundation is seeking nominees for The Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists program created in 2016 to honor its late executive director. The mission of the program is to teach the art, science and business of philanthropy to the next generation.
The two-year programaccepts 20 students – public, private and home-schooled – residing in Raleigh County. Applications are available online at www.bafwv.org/slyp.html and the deadline is 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Juniors must be willing to participate in the program in both their junior and senior years.
Typically, the program runs from September until June. Because of the pandemic, the program is being launched through virtual meetings with the opportunity for in-person sessions and activities as CDC guidelines allow.
If you have questions, contact Sharon Lilly at 304-253-3806.