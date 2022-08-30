Burnette joins VA leadership team

Jennifer Burnette was appointed Beckley VA Medical Center’s director of patient care services and nurse executive on Aug. 15.
Prior to coming to Beckley, Burnette served as the deputy to the associate director of patient care services and chief nurse at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, Tenn. since 2015.
Her 32 years of nursing spans 11 years at VA and other experiences in surgical services, operating rooms, sterile processing services, extended care, and medical-surgical inpatient care.
Burnette touted the “warm welcome” she received at Beckley VAMC during her site visit as part of her decision to join the Beckley VAMC executive leadership team.
Burnette said in a press release that he is eager to bring her keen eye for merging patient safety and risk management together to provide a positive health care experience for Veteran patients.
“I like being able to look at how we are doing things when delivering health care. The Veteran population is so unique, and their care is complex.
“In nursing practice, it’s important to recognize what we are doing well but also what can be improved,” Burnette said in the release.
Away from the medical center, Burnette can be found riding her motorcycle alongside her husband. Burnette has two children, three grandchildren, a dog and a cat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.