Bullock receives NAACP 2021 Living Legend Award

The Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Monday awarded Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock (Ward V) with the 2021 Living Legend Award during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
The award is given each year to someone who serves their community. Bullock had a long career in the federal prison and is serving her second term as representative for Ward V.
At the event, she recited an original poem that urged Ward V, the city's most racially diverse and Democratic ward, to "make good trouble."
"As a public servant, I need your assistance to make not only Ward V a better place but the City of Beckley," said Bullock. "Where do we go from here, not having any fear, knowing Jesus Christ is always near?"
Bullock suggested listeners remember the advice of American statesman John Lewis, who represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"In the words of the honorable John Lewis, it's all about 'good trouble'," said Bullock. "Good trouble — sit-ins, boycotts, marches, protesting and nonviolence, but never, never be silenced.
"Stacey Abrams came through and turned Georgia blue," she said. "Good trouble. Voter registration, Kamala and Biden.
"All of us say, 'Amen.'
"Dr. King is smiling about what we have accomplished," she said, adding, "Trouble don't always last. We will be with Jesus Christ for the rest of our days."
Hosted by Raleigh NAACP President Barbara Charles, the event was held online due to Covid and featured a panel of speakers that included Dr. Joe Evans, dean of the Religious Affairs Department at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga.
The theme asked the question "Where Do We Go From Here?"
Evans urged residents to consider the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s words and life as they forge a path forward to meeting King's vision.
"You bring your collective abilities, you negotiate your way out of chaos and make community out of it," Evans said. "He saw the way forward, but he never stepped foot in the future."
Pastor Ballard Johnson of Ebenezer Baptist Church said Bullock, Dr. Hasan Jafary and others helped open The Lord's Kitchen at Ebenezer Baptist. The nonprofit kitchen will serve meals to the neglected and forgotten, primarily in Ward V. Johnson is looking for volunteers for the nonprofit.
"The first place we go is toward unity of the community," Johnson said. "We need to reconstruct or destruct. Basically, Beckley's a really friendly town to live in, but we still have the divide.
"According to Matthew 13:44, Beckley is like a hidden treasure in a field. Once we locate it and become unified, this fragmented problem will be eliminated. God will see us through," he added later.
Raleigh NAACP President Charles, who grew up in the Los Angeles, Calif., area, said King inspired her and others in her generation.
"He is a man like so many in my day and time that changed my life there in the streets of Los Angeles, California, Wrigley Field," she said. "He changed my life with a speech he did, a sermon, 'A Knock at Midnight.'"
In a version he gave at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 11, 1967, King recited Luke 11:5-16, "Which of you who has a friend will go to him at midnight and say to him, 'Friend, lend me three loaves; for a friend of mine has arrived on a journey, and I have nothing to set before him'?
"Although this parable is concerned with the power of persistent prayer, it may also serve as a basis for our thought concerning many contemporary problems and the role of the church in grappling with them," King said in 1967. "It is midnight in the parable; it is also midnight in our world, and the darkness is so deep that we can hardly see which way to turn.
"It is midnight within the social order.
"As in the parable, so in our world today, the deep darkness of midnight is interrupted by the sound of a knock," King added. "On the door of the church, millions of people knock."
Charles commented on King's sermon.
"Times change, and we always have been asking, 'What is it we are going to do?' and 'Where do we go from here?'
"We can take care of ourselves and our communities, and we can do something to make change and enact change, if we come together."
Bullock said she was honored to receive the 2021 Living Legend Award. She listed her work on development of a plan for a new Stratton Elementary School, collection of the history of Hunter Cemetery and establishment of The Dream Center with Vicki Webb as being among her top projects to date.