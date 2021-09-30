When Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock was growing up in Beckley, home was a place that she never wanted to leave.
She and her two sisters saw, by watching their friends flock to the Bullock home in Ward 5, that kindness was a force that drew people.
"My parents were affectionate, generous and compassionate. Not only to their three daughters but to others in the community," Bullock said. "Due to the affection in our home, neighborhood children would gather, without wanting to depart."
Bullock is now in her second four-year term as the council representative of Ward 5, the city's most racially diverse ward and one that is home to Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a one-time private country club that the city purchased from Gov. Jim Justice in 2018, and to a growing number of businesses, including Farhat Medical Clinic and the new offices of Dr. Elizabeth Nelson, M.D.
Bullock has spent her career in Raleigh County and now represents her home ward.
"I adore being a public servant and to assist in implementing positive changes in the lives of others and my community," said Bullock. "I have always considered myself a public servant, starting at the age of 5."
She has served with Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, who was first elected in 2016.
"Janine is a dedicated public servant, and the city and Ward 5 are fortunate to have her as a councilwoman," Rappold said.
When she was a little girl, Bullock's parents lived out a strong Christian faith for their daughters.
Her mother was primarily a homemaker but had received a post-secondary education. Bullock's father was a World War II veteran who received a post-secondary education and became a social worker.
Both of her parents emphasized education and were very attached to their three daughters, Bullock said.
"My parents had a loving bond with their three daughters, which is indescribable," she said.
Bullock said her denomination is Baptist. She bases her life and faith on the scripture John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life."
The idea that Jesus died for everyone meant that Bullock also wanted to serve those in her community. As a child, she said, she would check on the older people in her neighborhood. She also began to feel empathy for those who were disadvantaged and underprivileged.
A 1980 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Bullock has a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice Administration and an associate of science degree in Law Enforcement. She graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Ga., in 1995 and spent her career in law enforcement, where she was employed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution-Beckley from 1995 until her retirement in 2016.
Her leadership skills were evident in her career. At the prison, Bullock was a GS-12 unit manager. She supervised nine staff members and more than 500 federal inmates, all male.
In 2016, she received the BOP's prestigious Supervisor of the Year. Earlier this year, she was named the 2021 recipient of the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) award. The award is given annually to those who have served their communities.
She is a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Beckley and is on the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Education Committee. She serves as secretary for Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.
She's also a mentor at Woodrow Wilson High School and a member of the Community Response Team (CERT).
Along with At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter, Bullock is one of two women who serve on Beckley Common Council.
Bullock pointed out that women are more likely to be targets in society for sexual violence and workplace sexual harassment. In addition, they are paid less than male counterparts.
"Women are still lacking in the position of power," Bullock said, adding that an increase of women decision-makers will help.
She said she wants to see a woman in the mayor's seat, eventually.
"Women need to run for local city council," she urged.
Bullock emphasizes hope in her public life, for women and men.
"As a servant behind the walls of justice," she said, "I witnessed hopelessness change to hope.
"I want to witness hope in Ward 5 and the City of Beckley."
She advised young woman to develop their own leadership skills by relying on God.
"Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding," Bullock quoted Proverbs 3:5-6. "In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths."