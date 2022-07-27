Building dedication planned for Beckley Fruits of Labor

A building dedication and breaking of bread celebration for Fruits of Labor’s new Beckley location will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the café, located at 313 Neville St.
The building dedication will precede the opening of the café, which is scheduled for later in August, according to Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito; West Virginia first lady Cathy Leigh Comer Justice, a native of Beckley; Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold; and a representative of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office are all expected to attend and participate in the dedication, according to a press release.
Formerly the Zen’s Café building, the city of Beckley purchased the building in July 2021 for $1,110,000 with the intention of leasing it to Jordan to bring a Fruit of Labor café to Beckley.
Jordan said she plans to use each of the building’s three stories, which will include a café/bakery, a coffee shop and conference space.
Fruits of Labor also has locations in Rainelle, Alderson and Montgomery.
Immediately following the building dedication will be the Fall 2022 Communities of Healing Gathering which will include program updates, business leaders graduating from the program and new employers entering the third cohort of training.
The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for nine years with those in recovery and 20 years in business.
The program began last year and involves a four-month training program that helps businesses mold their current operations into social enterprises supporting local citizens recovering from addictions.
The Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board and WV Hive.
More information about Communities of Healing and the program partners can be found at communitiesofhealing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.