The Fayette County Commission will host a Zoom meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10 beginning at 9 a.m.
Among the items on the agenda, commissioners will hear budget presentations from Circuit Clerk Deborah Hendrick, Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Sheriff Mike Fridley, and Brian Sparks, of the WVU Extension Office.
Following is the meeting agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, Board of Equalization and Review (exonerations, orders to combine or divide lands, refunds, Eddie Young), approve first half February payroll, approve vouchers and invoices, approves prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements; 9:05 a.m. — Ruth Lanier (Exhibit A: discussion and decision on 911 deputy director job description; discussion and decision re: shooting range letter for Sen. Stephen Baldwin; discussion and decision on letter to Fayette County Board of Education re: Boomer Ballfield transfer; discussion and decision on letter to state leaders regarding county growth; discussion and decision on Department of Justice FY 2021 grant form for signature; discussion and decision on letter support for the Good Jobs Challenge Southern West Virginia Multi-Region Fiber Training Project; discussion and decision on appointments to URA; discussion and decision on appointment of PJ Stevenson as vendor representative on Bridge Day Commission); 9:30 a.m. — budget presentation (Deborah Hendrick, circuit clerk); 9:45 a.m. — budget presentation (Anthony Ciliberti, prosecuting attorney); 10 a.m. — budget presentation (Mike Fridley, sheriff); 10:30 a.m. — budget presentation (Brian Sparks, WVU Extension Office); 10:45 a.m. — break; 11 a.m. — Page-Kincaid PSD update on reimbursement; 11:15 a.m. — discussion and decision 911 starting pay; 11:30 a.m. —Kevin Walker and Phillip Pack re: request to use additional funds to upgrade radio communication network; and 11:45 a.m. — update on domain.
Visit zoom.us/join, call in at 646-558-8656; the meeting ID is 304-574-1200.