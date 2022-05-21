Buckhannon – The National Endowment of the Arts has approved a $10,000 grant to the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee to support the success of the 2023 World Championship in Buckhannon.
The WAMSB 2023 World Championship is one of 1,125 projects across the United States selected during the second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year funding totaling more than $26.6 million.
The WAMSB 2023 World Championship will take place in Buckhannon in July 2023. This is only the second time in 26 years it will take place in the United States and the first time being hosted on the East Coast, putting the region and the state in an international spotlight.
To date, 47 bands from 24 nations have submitted applications to participate. Visitors to the weeklong event will be staying in the region’s hotels and motels and will have the opportunity to visit shops and restaurants and take part in different recreation opportunities across the state, according to WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee President Randy Sanders.
The $10,000 grant is among the latest in contributions toward the event. To date, contributions have been received from The City of Buckhannon for $100,000, the Randolph County Commission for $7,500, the Harrison County Commission for $4,000 and Community Bank for $550.