The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the West Virginia Public Broadcasting building, at 600 Capitol St., Charleston. To participate in the meeting, access the link https://www.wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings
The WV Public Broadcasting Foundation will meet following the EBA meeting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 600 Capitol St., Charleston.
The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.