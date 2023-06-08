The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) latest update to the National Broadband Map will mean the opportunity for broadband funding for an additional 80,700 unserved and underserved locations in West Virginia.
The most recent update to the FCC map expands eligibility to 271,000 unserved locations in West Virginia, an increase of more than 80,700 locations now eligible for broadband funding.
The funding will be allocated to states under the Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act (IIJA) Broadband Access Equity and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The allocation formula is based upon the number of unserved locations by state and other demographic factors.
The additional locations were identified through several methods developed and utilized by the West Virginia Office of Broadband. Individual West Virginians were provided tools to report their broadband availability and location information to the FCC. Additionally, the Office of Broadband proactively consulted with broadband carriers and cellular companies to refine location and technology data.
