The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Middle Mile Infrastructure Program is appropriating $25 million to the Appalachian Power Company to enable last mile internet service providers to address the broadband needs of Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties.
Broadband project gets $25 million boost through Appalachian Power
