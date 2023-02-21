Without any discussion or questions the Senate Finance Committee advanced a broad-ranging bill affecting the Public Employees Insurance Agency, although the bill had been explored by other committees and during behind-the-scenes discussions.

“Shocking,” said AFL-CIO President Josh Sword, speaking after the 15-minute meeting at which four bills were advanced.

