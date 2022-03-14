Bringing the Golden Delicious Apple story to students

What's round and delicious and golden all over? The Golden Delicious apple of course!
As a WV Read Aloud Volunteer and Master Gardener, I had the pleasure in sharing this sentiment with the fourth graders at Mt. Lookout Elementary during the reading of the "Golden Delicious Apple: A Cinderella Apple Story" by Anna Egan Smucker on Wednesday, March 2.
These 18 enthusiastic students, along with their teacher, Delia Tinney, joined in the learning of the story of West Virginia's state fruit, the Golden Delicious apple.
Discovered by Clay County farmer Anderson Mullins on his farm in 1905, this apple is the product of a Golden Reinette apple pollinated by a Grimes Golden apple. According to the book, around 1915, Paul Stark of the Stark Brothers Nurseries and Orchards Company in Louisiana, Missouri, visited the farm to see the original golden apple tree for himself after having tasted a sample that Mullins had mailed to him. Always on the lookout for new apple varieties, Stark and Mullins agreed on a price. Stark bought the rights to the tree and collected branch cuttings, called scions, that he took back home to graft, or join, with his existing root stocks thus creating more of these trees that were ultimately named Golden Delicious. Golden Delicious apples are a staple in many grocery stores today. In fact, if you eat a Golden Delicious apple today, you are enjoying an apple that is a descendent of the original tree in Clay County.
As part of the reading, the children were able to see a successfully grafted apple tree (though of another variety) and learn about modern day grafting tools and basic concepts of grafting. Grafting is a horticultural technique of joining plant tissues together so that they may continue to grow together. The upper portion of this combination is referred to as the scion while the lower portion is referred to as the rootstock. What wonderful curiosity and insight these students shared with me.
As a special treat, the reading ended with the kids receiving a Golden Delicious apple or other apple variety to take home and try.
Tinney and all of the fourth graders are to be commended for allowing me the opportunity to read to them and to my husband, Scott Nutter, for providing the grafted apple tree sample and grafting tools for demonstration.
Check out this book at your local library or find on-line.
Learn more about becoming a WV Read Aloud volunteer at https://readaloudwv.org.
Interested in becoming a Master Gardener? You can contact J. Rushin at jmrushin@att.net.