Gov. Jim Justice held a virtual change of command ceremony to announce that Brig. Gen. William E. “Bill” Crane has officially assumed the duties, roles, and responsibilities as the adjutant general for the West Virginia National Guard, effective Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Crane is taking over command from Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, who is retiring from active service after 37 years in uniform. Hoyer has served as adjutant general since 2011, when he was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
In recognition of his leadership and years of service to his state and nation, Maj. Gen. Hoyer was honored with the WVNG's West Virginia Distinguished Service Medal on Monday. The award was presented by Gov. Justice.
Originally from Friendly in Tyler County, Crane has served in uniform for 36 years, joining the West Virginia Army National Guard in 1984 as a vehicle driver for the 1092nd Engineer Battalion. He simultaneously served in the 1092nd while attending West Virginia University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program, and continued in that unit for decades, serving in a wide variety of leadership roles.
During his career, Crane has been assigned to various functional mission areas including joint operations, intelligence, human resources and personnel management, recruiting and retention, and logistics, including overseas in combat zones and as a part of the National Guard Bureau headquarters staff as the United States property and fiscal officer in West Virginia.
In his most recent assignments, Crane served as a chief of staff for the West Virginia Army National Guard, commander for the 111th Engineer Brigade and as director of the Joint Staff. He has also served as a chemist in his civilian career and holds multiple patents for his work.
Crane was promoted to brigadier general in March at a ceremony in Charleston overseen by Hoyer.
Hoyer began his military career in the West Virginia National Guard as a cavalry officer after being commissioned through the Reserve Officers Training Corps program at the University of Charleston. He attended the Special Forces Officer Qualification course and spent over 14 years with the 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
As adjutant general, Hoyer led the development of the West Virginia National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force and the Joint Interagency Training and Education Center and its Center for National Response, a national level operational and training capability for critical infrastructure protection and consequence response.
While hanging up his uniform, Hoyer will remain involved as the leader of the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines, even as he begins a new role at West Virginia University serving as a senior associate vice president. He will also continue to be heavily involved in economic development initiatives around the state as a part of Gov. Justice’s administration, including the recently announced Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center.