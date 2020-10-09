The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is seeking individuals to volunteer to help those impacted by disaster.
The local Red Cross is hosting several volunteer orientation briefings to provide an opportunity for people to learn more about virtual, local or national opportunities.
The Red Cross has responded to a large number of major hurricanes with more on the way while hundreds of fires are burning in states such as California, Oregon and Washington. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross is experiencing challenges to deploy trained disaster volunteers. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking people to be ready to help virtually, in their community or in impacted areas across the country.
There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of Covid-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters and follow social distancing protocols. To help keep people safe, the Red Cross has put in place additional precautions and developed special training for its workforce. The Red Cross needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other tasks.
Some volunteers are unable to travel to a large-scale, national disaster, but the Red Cross is also seeking volunteers to help respond to disasters in their communities such as home fires and floods. There are also a number of virtual volunteer opportunities available as well. By volunteering in this manner, you are allowing others to be free to deploy to these areas of large-scale disaster where they are critically needed.
The local Red Cross will host briefings at noon and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10. Briefing registration is at http://bit.ly/BeAHeroTraining. To learn more about volunteering or other ways you can help such as providing a financial gift or scheduling a blood donation, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.