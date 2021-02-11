Reduced emissions. “The Covid19 pandemic continues to strongly affect global energy systems. Global power sector CO2 emissions have shown a substantial decline, thanks to (a) the Covid-19-induced economic downturn and resulting reduction of electricity demand and (b) a decrease of carbon intensity of power generation as coal generation is decreased most strongly. These effects illustrate the opportunity for different policies to support a structural and accelerating decline of power sector emissions.”
The opening paragraph in a new report on Monday by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany and published Monday in the journal Nature Climate.
--------
Putting measurements into some perspective
As President Biden and his administration struggle to meet lofty expectations of a pledge he made to reopen schools by his 100th day in office, there were but three counties in all of West Virginia on Thursday that were colored red on the state’s color-coded map, a tool used at one time to dictate whether a school could be open for face-to-face learning or not.
Not all that long ago, right around Thanksgiving, the state map showed 54 of 55 counties in red.
But times have changed.
In the Department of Health and Human Resources daily pandemic report on Thursday, the state’s daily positive test rate fell to 3.28 percent – the lowest it has been since Oct. 25. Likewise, active cases dipped to 13,535, the lowest it has been since hitting 13,340 on Nov. 21 – five days before Thanksgiving.
Just for context and as a reminder to keep those masks on, the number of active cases during July when the whole world thought it was going through a summer spike that would bring untold misery, active cases numbered 693 on Independence Day, July 4. The reading today? About 20 times higher.
λλλ
The West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday received bids for multiple projects across the state, including:
λ Mount Lookout intersection warning signs (Nicholas County)
λ Guyandotte Avenue ADA ramp (Wyoming County)
λ Crow-Grandview Road (Raleigh County)
The department press release did not give dollar amounts for the bids but did say that bids so far this year have come in more than $9 million below engineer’s estimates.
λλλ
Sorry, but it’s not always about love.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants consumers to be cautious with online dating sites – especially now with Valentine’s Day on the horizon.
Morrisey says scammers will fake interest in or profess strong feelings toward an unsuspecting individual with the ulterior motive of eventually taking their money. Scammers may say they need money to cover expenses accrued while trying to meet their supposed match, to get into the United States or to help them out of some emergency.
In reality, Morrisey says, scammers simply pocket the cash.
That all sounds like life before the internet, too.
Either way, here is some timeless advice:
λ Never wire money to anyone without verifying the authenticity of the person or the reason for sending the money.
λ Never send money via cash or gift cards because funds cannot be recovered.
λ Be wary of someone who always makes excuses or “has something come up” whenever plans are made to meet in person after they have received money.
λ Take note of any attempt to make the consumer feel isolated or cut off from family and friends.
λ Don’t take wooden nickels.
Consumers can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.