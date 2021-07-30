TechConnect virtual workshop to focus on benefits of small business grant programs
TechConnect West Virginia, in partnership with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and the West Virginia Hive, will host a virtual workshop at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, to educate research-focused entrepreneurs on how to apply for, and the benefits of, the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant programs.
For more information or to register for the free virtual workshop, visit www.techconnectwv.org/events.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen more than 300 entrepreneurs, small businesses and researchers participate in these workshops and many of them have applied for and won hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in federal funding for research and commercialization efforts,” said Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect. “The program is helping the state build its technology economy and creating jobs for West Virginians.”
l l l
National AARP Community Grant Awards include Summers County project
CHARLESTON — AARP West Virginia has announced four state winners for the AARP Community Challenge, aiming to create change and improve quality of life at the community level.
Nationally, 244 recipients of AARP Community Challenge grants received $3.2 million to support projects that make communities livable for people of all ages. Each quick-action project was partly or fully funded through the AARP Community Challenge grant and is set to be completed by Nov. 10. West Virginia community projects receiving 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant Awards include:
Summers County Huddle/Hinton Community Park and Playground — Grant funds will help support redevelopment of a vacant lot into a community green space and park in the City of Hinton, which will include a playground and community garden accessible to all residents.
l l l
WVU to use $2.19 million grant to help train alternative energy workforce
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will help promote emerging concepts, technologies and use of alternative energy sources to supply heat, power and new feedstocks for energy-intensive industries, thanks to U.S. Department of Energy funding aimed at helping small- and medium-size manufacturers reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.
The WVU Industrial Assessment Center, housed in the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, will receive a proposed $2.19 million in total project funding for the next five years to accomplish that and to train the energy workforce of tomorrow.
l l l
Food Lion expands to-go services in Beckley
SALISBURY, N.C. — With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce its Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service is now available at its location at 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley.
Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without having to ever enter the store.
Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.