SNAP Stretch grows by 600 percent, helps 2,000 W.Va. families
Participation in SNAP Stretch – a program that allows customers using SNAP benefits to double or triple their spending power at West Virginia farmers markets and farm stands – has increased by more than 600 percent this year, largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic. So far in 2020, the program has helped more than 2,000 West Virginia families.
Created by a partnership of the WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, the program allows SNAP users to receive another dollar to spend on locally grown produce for every dollar they spend. Shoppers older than 60 or who are accompanied by a child receive $2 for each dollar they spend.
The program’s $150,000 yearly budget was exhausted just halfway through the 2020 growing season. FNP and WVFFC are seeking an additional $300,000 to keep the program going through the rest of the year. Organizers hope to receive a portion of the $1.2 billion in federal CARES Act funding West Virginia received for Covid-19 relief. WVFFC is also reaching out to foundations and private donors to raise money.
Forty-two farm stands and farmers markets statewide participate in SNAP Stretch.
● ● ●
The Rotary Club of Beckley is inviting businesses to participate in a new opportunity for club membership. Corporate memberships give local businesses, nonprofits, government entities and corporations the chance to give back to the community while developing their employees’ personal and professional skills through Rotary.
As many as five employees can join together as members of Rotary. One will be considered the primary member who must be the CEO, president, owner, etc., while the others will act as alternates with the option of attending meetings either for themselves or on behalf of the primary member.
Although the business entity is not a Rotary member, it typically pays the dues for its employees’ Rotary membership and may be eligible for a tax deduction where permissible by law. The dues for alternate members are significantly discounted.
To apply for an individual or corporate membership, contact club secretary Dyane Corcoran at dcorcoran@bevercoal.com or 304-763-1487, or membership chair Rick Macak at macakp@bellsouth.net or 954-770-0990.
● ● ●
The West Virginia CARES Act Small Business Grant Program is accepting applications until Sept. 30. As of Wednesday of this week, over 2,000 applications had been submitted with more than $8.3 million being awarded.
The program is providing $150 million of West Virginia’s CARES Act funding to qualifying businesses across the state. Any West Virginia-based small business, in existence on March 1, 2020, with one to 35 employees, is able to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding.