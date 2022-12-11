hinton, w.va. – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest.
Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in distressed Appalachian counties learn how to raise bees, harvest honey and sell their products in an environmentally responsible way. Terri J. Giles, a Hinton native who returned home for this venture, has been involved from the beginning and sees the multiple benefits of this social enterprise.
Two years ago, ABC launched its sales website – ABCHoney.org – to sell the natural honey its beekeepers have harvested from their 850 hives.
“When you shop with us, you support beekeepers, bees and environmental programs that help restore ecosystems in Central Appalachia,” said Giles.
Giles indicated that Central Appalachia is an ideal location for natural beekeeping, and honey produced from this region is distinct from other brands.
“The abundance of diverse forest and undeveloped land in our region helps keep our bees healthy,” she said. “Our native Appalachian forests host an abundance of nectar-rich species such as tulip poplar, black locust, sourwood and wildflowers. Most agricultural land with our hives are devoted to livestock, meaning that much of the area is covered is excellent bee forage, like clover.”
● ● ●
The West Virginia Hive is hosting a holiday “Coffee Talks” networking session from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at One Cup: Coffee with a Mission in Oceana.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said, “Our Coffee Talks sessions offer an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network, learn from, and exchange ideas with one another.”
Moore said she will conduct an interview with Kelly Laxton, a local entrepreneur and successful business owner of The Cakery located in Matheny and RAE’s Dinner located in Oceana. Laxton, who grew up in Oceana, has a culinary degree, and in addition to being a business owner is a culinary instructor.
● ● ●
Nominations for the 2023 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame are being accepted through Jan. 2, 2023. Now in its 22nd year, the Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who, throughout their careers, have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields. Nominations are open to individuals who have built their careers in West Virginia, been educated in West Virginia, or are native to West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.