The Board of Governors of BridgeValley Community and Technical College have appointed Casey K. Sacks, Ph.D., to serve as acting president starting this past Friday, June 25.
The Board made the appointment while they conduct a search for president.
Dr. Sacks is currently the interim vice chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, where she focuses on community college excellence and workforce development.
Sacks recently served as the deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at the United States Department of Education in the Trump administration.
Sacks replaces Eunice Bellinger, who is no longer employed by the institution.