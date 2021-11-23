BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) has kicked off Project Thankful, its annual employee-driven effort to provide Thanksgiving Day meals to hungry students and their families.
Employees at the college sponsor a student for Thanksgiving, giving them a complete meal for themselves and their families. This program, now in its sixth year, has served more than 150 students and has become a tradition for the college.
Since 2014, Project Thankful has never turned away a hungry student from receiving a Thanksgiving meal basket and assists roughly 20 to 25 students and their families each year. A small committee of BVCTC employees oversees the program to ensure the confidentiality of the student recipients.
Classified Staff Council started Project Thankful in 2014 to get the campus community involved and give back to students. BVCTC Associate Vice President and Dean of Students said students are always thankful for the Thanksgiving baskets since food assistance is often reserved for Christmas.
“We know that it’s tough for a student to be successful when they’re hungry,” Wicks said. “Everyone at BridgeValley truly cares about helping our students reach their full potential. Project Thankful is our way of meeting this need in our community.”
“This program is so successful each year because of the support throughout the organization. All employees rally together to aid our students in need,” said Director of Career Services and Freshman Advising Renee Lester.