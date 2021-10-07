BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) is hosting the second session of its virtual Spirituality and Belief series, a panel that brings local religious leaders together to discuss their different perspectives and address philosophical and theological questions related to faith.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., BVCTC will host a Buddhist practitioner, a Roman Catholic deacon and an ordained Wiccan clergyperson for a virtual discussion about their unique belief systems.
To register for the event, please visit https://www.bridgevalley.edu/sb2 and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.