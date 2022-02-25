BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s (BVCTC) Collegiate Recovery Program in partnership with West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, awarded 10 students $4,750 in scholarships.
Students in the recovery program needed to prepare a 500-word essay describing their addiction and how they were able to overcome the challenges.
Eligibility requirements for the program include being an active participant in the BridgeValley Collegiate Recovery Program for the 2021-2022 school year and demonstrating successful academic performance.
The mission of the BridgeValley Collegiate Recovery Program is to provide support to students who are in recovery or support recovery from any kind of addiction and/or mental health challenges including but not limited to substance use, eating, disorders, sex addiction, or depression.