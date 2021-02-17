Graduation at BridgeValley Community and Technical College may look a little different this year due to the constraints of the ongoing pandemic, but that doesn't mean students won't celebrate in a big way.
According to a press release from the college, which has campuses in Montgomery and South Charleston, students graduating in the classes of summer 2020, December 2020 and May 2021 will all be invited to participate in a pair of events intended to celebrate their success at BVCTC. On May 8 at 11 a.m., graduates will participate in a graduation parade of cars that will conclude at the ATC on the South Charleston campus.
The Office of Student Life will hand out boxes of materials to encourage students to decorate their cars for the event, and awards will be given out to the most well-decorated vehicles. Friends and family are invited to line the Tech Park to watch the parade in a socially distanced manner, and a photo booth will be available. All local and state Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for the event.
"The graduation parade allows our students to celebrate with their friends and family in an outside atmosphere where people can socially distance and follow local and state Covid-19 guidelines," said Associate Vice President for Student Engagement James McDougle.
Students will receive their tassel, graduate yard sign and BVCTC diploma cover when they arrive for the parade, according to the press release.
The second event will be a virtual commencement ceremony on May 15 at 11 a.m. The event will be streamed on the college's YouTube channel and Facebook page. College officials are still organizing the event but will inform students of how they can participate later in the spring.
"Commencement is such a special event," McDougle said. "We would love to be able to host a live ceremony to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of our graduates.
"However, during the time of Covid-19, we must keep the safety of everyone in mind, and a live ceremony is not ideal."
For more information about commencement, visit bridgevalley.edu/gradcentral.