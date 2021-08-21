The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted on Aug. 20 to officially begin advertising its national search for the position of president.
The board also voted to extend the contract of Acting President Dr. Casey Sacks, who was appointed to that role on June 25 to replace Dr. Eunice Bellinger, who was fired.
"I am thrilled to be able to continue to support BridgeValley during this critical time," Sacks said in a school-issued press release. "This is an incredible college.
"The faculty and staff have created some amazing programs that lead to high-wage jobs in our community."
Board Chair Ashley Deem said, "Extending Dr. Sacks' contract through the end of the year will provide much-needed stability in leadership at such a pivotal time for BridgeValley. The board plans to begin the presidential search immediately with the hope of interviewing candidates as early as this October.
"Ideally, a permanent president will be approved and in place for the start of the spring 2022 semester."
The board of governors will hold its next meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the South Charleston campus.