Replacement of an aging bridge in McDowell County is among three projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
One project will replace the Big Creek Arch Bridge in McDowell County. The bridge carries W.Va. 16 over Big Creek just east of the town of Berwind. The project is paid for through bond sales made possible by the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highways maintenance and construction program.
The existing bridge was built in 1916 and is critical for travel in southern McDowell County, Division of Highways officials said in a press release. Failure to replace the bridge would result in lengthy detours for drivers and commercial traffic.
In June 2021 the West Virginia Parkways Authority raised $423 million in bond sales to pay for projects in the 10 counties contiguous with the West Virginia Turnpike. The Big Creek Arch Bridge is among the projects paid for with that money.
The two other projects in January's bid letting were making repairs to piers and joints on the Larry Hacker Memorial Bridge in Ritchie County and building a piling wall to correct a slide along U.S. 219 in Pocahontas County. The project is on Lower Elk Mountain.