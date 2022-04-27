What is known locally in Smithers as the “Smithers Creek Bridge” will become “The Doctor Enrique Aguilar Memorial Bridge” on Thursday during a presentation and bridge dedication at noon in the Smithers McDonalds parking lot.
Along with Dr. Aguilar’s family, members of the community and Division of Highways personnel will join in the ceremony.
Aguilar, a longtime Fayette County physician who delivered over 3,000 babies in the Montgomery area, passed away in 2014. In this past legislative session, the House of Delegates passed a resolution honoring Aguilar and approving the renaming of the bridge.
Dr. Enrique Aguilar was born in Mexico City on Oct. 20, 1919. He finished his medical training at the University of Mexico Medical School in September 1945 and began working as a doctor for a mining company in remote Baja California, Mexico.
He married the former Sallie Hunter, who was managing the local office of American Airlines in their hometown of Monterey, Mexico, and they had five children.
Aguilar opened his own medical practice in Montgomery in 1962 and also operated the Hillside Clinic in Charlton Heights in partnership with Dr. Lewis Elias until 1974.
Aguilar was a member of the staff at Montgomery General Hospital and a member of the Board of Trustees and served as the medical doctor for Montgomery's police department as well as the plant doctor for the Elkem Metals plant (formerly Union Carbide) in Alloy.
He is believed to be the last doctor in the Kanawha Valley to perform house calls to patients' homes.