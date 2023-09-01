CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Dick Henderson Bridge, which connects U.S. 60 in St. Albans with W.Va. 25 in Nitro, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display.
The span, over the Kanawha River, connects the twin cities.
During the closure the bridge will be open for foot traffic only, although emergency vehicles will be accommodated.
Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from St. Albans Roadside Park.
