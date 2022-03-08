Paint Creek Road in Fayette County will remain closed through November to allow for complete bridge replacement of the Mahan Bridge, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine construction engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
During construction, traffic will detour around the bridge closure using the West Virginia Turnpike, Interstate 64 and Interstate 77, between Mossy interchange, Exit 60, and Mahan interchange, Exit 66.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
The WVDOH also announced that Indian Mills Road in Summers County will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, March 14, to allow for bridge deck replacement to the Indian Creek Bridge, according to Hylton.
Detours will be in place.
The anticipated completion date for this project is August.