On Saturday, June 25 at 10am, the bridge crossing Armstrong Creek on Route 61 in Mount Carbon will be named for Billy Keith Ford.
Private Ford served in the U.S. Army, where he earned a Purple Heart, the Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Conduct Medal.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier-10, sponsored the bridge naming resolution and will attend the naming ceremony alongside Private Ford’s family, members of the local VFW and community residents.
“Billy Keith Ford served our country with honor and distinction. It’s an honor to salute him and his family with this bridge naming to commemorate his bravery,” said Senator Baldwin.
The bridge naming ceremony will occur in the parking lot of Brookside Ministries, located at 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road (Route 61).
Attendees will then walk to the bridge for the official unveiling.