OAK HILL — Becky Sullivan expects to finally get to open up what could be seen as a long-delayed Christmas present on Oct. 15.
Sullivan, the executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB and the chair of the Bridge Day Commission, that day will get to guide her first Bridge Day event in her current roles, over three years after being employed in her job.
The 43rd annual Bridge Day, with presenting sponsor Monster Energy, will be Saturday, Oct. 15, as Fayette County will greet visitors from near and far for the initial Bridge Day in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, which was designated late in 2020.
On Bridge Day, U.S. 19 in the area of the world-famous New River Gorge Bridge near Fayetteville is closed to all vehicular traffic except necessary event and emergency traffic for a good part of the day. That creates the opportunity for visitors to walk across the north-bound lanes of the engineering marvel, visit with friends and new acquaintances, partake of goods offered by various vendors, soak in the state's fall colors and watch as adventure-seeking BASE jumpers and rappellers legally descend from the span using their method of choice.
Sullivan worked Bridge Day 2019 as an assistant to then-director Sharon Cruikshank (now the Fayetteville mayor), but Covid-19 shelved what is billed as the state's largest one-day festival in 2020 and 2021, so this will her first time at the helm.
"It's actually super exciting to be finally moving forward without any hesitation this year because there was a lot of hesitation last year," Sullivan said earlier this week. "I came into this job in August of 2019. In October of 2019, we held a Bridge Day, and we haven't held one since."
After being involved in whiffs the last two years, she's embraced the run-up to the looming event. "We've got a great team here at the office," Sullivan said. "I've got two fabulous co-workers (Tim Naylor and Megan Weatherford). They are super organized and super helpful in every way in organizing this event."
The state-mandated Bridge Day Commission has met monthly and, more recently, weekly to flesh out the myriad details to make the event, which attracts thousands of visitors to the area, run as smoothly as possible. The specter of Covid-19 — while still present but in a reduced state — hasn't been a hindrance in planning. "We don't have all the unknowns that we've had in previous years. We don't have all of the contentiousness that we had with moving back and forth" on whether and at what stage to cancel in 2021 or not.
"We're just super excited. We're looking for 'fabulous, 70 and sunny.'" She admits 2020 and 2021 were frustrating. "It's been a very difficult three years, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. We're seeing it now. It's super nerve-wracking, but it's also exciting to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
In the absence of an actual Bridge Day the last two years, organizers staged virtual versions of the event. Peering into next weekend, indications are that "we'll have some of the biggest participation that we've seen," Sullivan said. For example, the number of BASE (acronym for buildings, antenna, span and earth from which they jump) participants had reached around 350 (counting staff) as of early in the week, with registration accepted until Oct. 7. The number is capped at 400, Sullivan said.
"Based on the fact that it is the first Bridge Day held in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, BASE jumping is an event that is normally not allowed to happen, in that it's illegal in national parks," she said. "It is going to happen here. It's a special day for BASE jumpers, a special day for the national park.
"We have lots of things to celebrate this year."
The number of vendors who will be present next Saturday will be around 200, and about 20 teams of rappellers featuring around 250 individuals from 25 states and Canada are expected to do their rope work from the bridge catwalk. Also during the weekend, the Bridge Day highline and Bridge Walk will be occurring.
"We have sold out of everything (vendors, shuttles into the gorge)," she said. "I do think this year we're going to have a lot of first-timers as far as vendors and Into the Gorge people, so there (will be people) that are not going to be familiar with Bridge Day and not going to be familiar with the layout of Fayetteville, so we're trying to communicate the best we can with those vendors and Into the Gorge participants. We've sold out of everything; we've got spaces filled to the max for Bridge Day. With this being a lot of people's first time to Bridge Day, I think communication is the key. We've had weekly meetings, weekly newsletters and tried to communicate on social as best as we can."
Bridge Day notes:
• Among the activities associated with Bridge Day is the Taste of Bridge Day, set for Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Smokey's on the Gorge at Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing benefiting the Canyon Rim Rotary Club, a 5-kilometer foot race at the event outset on Saturday morning sponsored by Active Southern West Virginia, and the Bridge Day Chili Cookoff sponsored in downtown Fayetteville by the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau from 3 to 6 p.m. on Bridge Day Saturday.
At this year's Bridge Day, during which official operating hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with time on either side allowed for set-up and cleanup, a delegation from 22 Jumps, a special veteran suicide awareness project, will kick off the BASE jumping portion of the day.
Participants from 22 Jumps will BASE jump 22 times throughout the day in an effort to raise $22,000 — both hallmarks of events hosted by the nonprofit — the numbers symbolic of the estimated 22 veterans who take their own lives each day.
"The effects of deployments linger long after returning home," said Tristan Wimmer, founder of 22 Jumps and a United States Marine Corps veteran. "Veterans need more advocates for their mental health.
"We are incredibly grateful to the event organizers for giving us the opportunity to raise awareness for our veterans through the opening jump at this year's Bridge Day."
The group will also be visible at a sponsored booth selling merchandise with individuals educating the public about the connection between traumatic brain injury and suicide.
• The Teays Landing access area below Fayette Station will not be available to private boaters this year as it has been in years past on Bridge Day, Sullivan said this week.
"Bridge Day works with the NPS and other law enforcement agencies in the area in regard to Fayette Station and Fayette Station Road closures," she explained in a statement. "That area will not be accessible beginning on Friday, Oct. 14, after 5:30 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. (assuming the highway and road are cleared as expected). Private boaters can use Fayette Station as a takeout after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, if arrangements are made for shuttling without leaving a car the night prior. Setting shuttle and leaving cars overnight will not be permitted during Bridge Day."
According to Sullivan, Teays is privately-owned land with a lease to others. "They have decided to not allow access to Teays during Bridge Day, which includes not allowing shuttle cars to be dropped the night prior."
Takeout can occur about 3 miles downstream at a river access location at Hawks Nest with parking and shuttle access on Friday and Saturday, she said.
• Spectators will be allowed to carry bags onto the bridge this year, but they must be clear.
"In the past, Bridge Day has never allowed large bags into the event," Sullivan said. "This year, they have come up with a policy that allows the spectators to bring in a clear bag, and it can be a clear backpack, a clear tote, a clear large bag, as long as it is transparent and you can see through it."
Any bag is still subject to search by law enforcement authorities and security personnel.
• Bridge Day is a registered trademark of the Bridge Day Commission. For more on the event, visit www.officialbridgeday.com.
