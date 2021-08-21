Bridge Day organizers weigh options

Understanding that pivots are often necessary in the Covid-19 landscape, the Bridge Day Commission is weighing its options as an annual fall staple inches ever closer.
The commission, mandated by the West Virginia Legislature to supervise what is known as the state's largest one-day festival, met Wednesday in the Fayette County Commission chambers to take the temperature of the prospects of being able to safely stage Bridge Day 2021, which is planned for Oct. 16. The popular event is held on the third Saturday of October every year as U.S. 19 in the vicinity of the New River Gorge Bridge is closed to all but event or emergency traffic and pedestrians are allowed to stroll across the northern two lanes of the steel-arch engineering marvel, which is 876 feet above the New River. (Bridge Day is a registered trademark of the New River Gorge Bridge Day Commission.)
Last year's Bridge Day was canceled in July due to Covid-19 concerns, and a virtual event was held in October in its place. Officials are exploring their options for this year as Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise. As of Wednesday, about two months remained until the event and planning continued full-steam ahead, as commission members and volunteers have soldiered on in recent months with the behind-the-scenes preparation necessary for a welcome return of Bridge Day in 2021.
"We're going to try to do the best we can so we can move forward with the event," said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Bridge Day Commission. There is still time, she said, to see how the Delta variant-fueled Covid-19 spike unfolds in coming weeks. The commission and its partner agencies will rely on guidance from local, state and federal authorities as the event approaches.
Commission members Wednesday discussed various aspects of the event, but they ultimately opted to take a little more time to see how Covid-19 evolves in the coming weeks and await guidance from local and state health and government officials. The BDC is in the process of crafting a statement pertaining to possible additional health and safety guidelines needed to undertake Bridge Day and what — if any — restrictions will be necessary. Sullivan did say that masks will be required on buses that transfer attendees or participants.
A statement is expected to be released by Sept. 1, the commission's next meeting day.
Depending on the Covid-19 conditions at the time, overall concerns exist about crowd sizes for an event that at times in the past has attracted 80,000 or more people. The vendor area is one concern and, more importantly, there is uneasiness with the high density of people on the bridge itself, particularly in the bottleneck which occurs in the area around the BASE jumpers' exit point from the middle part of the bridge.
Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, was present for Wednesday's meeting and said the Covid-19 situation in Fayette County is currently far from optimal.
"People need to understand if they're traveling in this area and we have high transmission, they need to wear masks," she said. "Four weeks ago, things were awesome here. Four weeks from now, they might be great." That, however, is not the case right now, she stressed, terming local Covid-19 transmission "crazy high."
While hospital staff, EMS workers and others are continuing to work long, hard hours to combat the spread of the disease, Harlan said, "We are talking to people every day that are losing (family members). It's real."
"We just think it's very important — and it's our place — to make sure people know (in the local community and people traveling in to visit) where we stand at that particular time," she said the next day. "We just want to make sure folks know where we are with this virus before they choose to travel here for an event such as Bridge Day where everyone's going to be together."
Holding Bridge Day requires issuance of a special permit from the National Park Service, which was granted earlier this summer. Eve West, chief of interpretation, visitor services and cultural resources for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Bluestone National Scenic River and Gauley River National Recreation Area, said Thursday park officials are keeping an eye on the situation. They will follow whatever Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Parks Service and state guidelines are in place at that time related to the Covid-19 transmission rate, she said, in order to "keep things as safe as we possibly can."
Park officials are also following current CDC and NPS guidance, which requires masks in all federal buildings for visitors, contractors and staff regardless of vaccination status, and in all outdoor spaces such as visitor center parking lots and busy overlooks where social distancing is not possible, West said. "Right now, we are also limiting capacity inside public facilities to 25 percent."
Visitation in the park dropped last week, but West said that was likely due to the resumption of school.
Bridge Day notes:
• The commission Wednesday approved Jay Young as the official drone operator for the 2021 event. He will alternate with Tim Naylor, who is currently the executive assistant at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, in the coming years. Naylor has operated the drone in the past.
According to Sullivan, regulations allow only one official drone operator to be associated with the event, and there can be only one drone in the air at a time.
• Sullivan and Naylor said that 477 of the 500 available Into The Gorge tickets had been sold as of Thursday. Tandem jump packages are sold out.
Also, vendor registration is closed although a waiting list has been established.
• The Taste of Bridge Day event at Smokey's on the Gorge is still scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15.
The Bridge Day Chili Cook-off, sponsored by the Historic Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau, is currently a go, too, although it has been moved from Saturday afternoon to Thursday, Oct. 14, in downtown Fayetteville.
• Over 20 rappel teams are registered, according to Benjy Simpson, but the Canadian teams that normally take part won't this year due to travel restrictions.
As of Thursday morning, 265 BASE jumpers had registered to leap off the bridge on Oct. 16. A pool of 400 is accepted, and they can register through Oct. 11.
• Melanie Seiler, of Active Southern West Virginia, reported that over 200 people have signed up for the Bridge Day 5K Run, which is sponsored by WVU Tech. Racers depart that Saturday from Canyon Rim Visitor Center, cross the bridge and finish in downtown Fayetteville. Seiler briefed the commission on Covid-19 safety guidelines in place for race participants.
Packet pickup will be Friday night and Saturday morning. For more details or to register, visit https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/
• "This is a volunteer-supported event," said Sullivan. "We hope that we can still have the volunteers that we had in the past return, even if we do set restrictions on what's required to attend the event.
"Volunteers are what makes Bridge Day happen, and we don't want to ask them to do anything they're uncomfortable with."
• For more on Bridge Day, visit www.officialbridgeday.com or call 304-465-5617 or 1-800-927-0263.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe