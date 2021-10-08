Brian’s Safehouse is hosting its first homecoming picnic at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Brian’s Safehouse, 368 Dearing Drive, Prosperity.
The homecoming is for graduates and past residents of both the Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest.
During the event, officials will present the annual Hope Award to Cormie Hildebrand, a volunteer instructor at the Safehouse and former alcoholic.
Brian’s Safehouse is a faith-based ministry whose mission is to provide a safe place while teaching men and women to become completely free from any type of addictive chemical dependency and the corresponding lifestyles.