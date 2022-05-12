FAYETTEVILLE — Incumbent John G. Brenemen of Scarbro outpaced challenger Lois Amos of Glen Ferris in the Republican race for the Valley District seat on the county commission in Fayette County.
According to Tuesday night's unofficial vote count, Brenemen, who's served one six-year term on the governing body, defeated Amos by a 1,087 (54.71 percent) to 900 (45.29 percent) tally.
He was pleased with the result and with the competition.
"I want to congratulate (Lois Amos) on running a good race. It was kept a clean race," he said.
Brenemen commented on the low voter turnout (20.03 percent in Fayette County).
"(It was) extremely low," he said, "and from what I gather from the state, it was a statewide thing. I contribute part of it to all the precinct changes ... and it’s not a presidential year.
"I look for the general to be more upbeat (as far as turnout is concerned)," he said.
He said his goals are to continue to concentrate on a number of problems facing the county.
"Dilapidated housing, water, sewer, finding places to bring homes into our county and to continue working on the Baisi Center, saving it for the county, and multiple businesses locating here.
"I’m very proud to work with Mayor (Greg) Ingram (of Montgomery) to bring those in," he said.
Brenemen will face Democrat challenger Beach Vickers of Montgomery, who captured 1,787 votes running unopposed in the primary, in the general election on Nov. 8.
"We're ready to go," Brenemen said.
• • •
Two incumbents and a political newcomer were elected to seats on the Fayette County Board of Education.
Incumbents Gary Ray, of Oak Hill in the Plateau District, led the ticket with 3,277 votes, followed by Pat Gray, of Victor, representing the New Haven District, with 2,673. First-time candidate Joby Groom, representing the Valley District, garnered 2,275 votes.
A veteran teacher, coach and school administrator, Groom, a resident of Kimberly, said his goal on the board is to focus on improving the county curriculum.
"I campaigned on securing a better curriculum for the students and also on improving vocational education in the county. People want to see our kids have more opportunities as far as education. They want to see a better curriculum," Groom said.
"I'm kind of excited about taking office. They have a good group of board members and a great superintendent. I'm just looking forward to working with them," he said.
Groom said newly elected members of the BOE will be sworn in on July 5 at 6 p.m.
• • •
In the final non-partisan race in the county, Randy Prince received 3,454 votes to serve as conservation district supervisor.
• • •
Fayetteville's Debbie Blake Hendrick, incumbent, easily defeated challenger Mike Malay of Oak Hill by a total of 1,668 (67.61 percent) to 799 (32.29 percent) in the Democrat race for circuit clerk.
Hendrick will face Republican Travis W. Prince of Oak Hill, who collected 1,601 votes running unopposed, in the general election.
• • •
Michelle Holly, incumbent county clerk, amassed 2,161 votes running unopposed on the Democrat ticket. No Republican sought election.
• • •
According to Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly, about 1,330 people cast votes early in Fayette County. That was up from the 2020 primary, although Covid-19 led many people to cast absentee ballots in 2020.
This year's early vote tally was lower than during the 2018 primary, when there were 1,500 early voters.
The number of absentee voters this spring was back to a more "normal level," said Holly. About 85 people had returned absentee ballots through the weekend. Hand-delivered absentee votes were accepted through 4 p.m. on Monday, and any postmarked by Election Day and received before canvass will be accepted. In 2020, nearly 5,000 absentee ballots were cast. That was the result of a combination of Covid and the secretary of state mailing the ballot applications to everyone in the state, Holly explained.
About 50 absentee ballots were returned in the 2018 primary.
The Fayette County votes will be canvassed by the county commission on May 16.
Steve Keenan also contributed to this story.
