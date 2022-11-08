FAYETTEVILLE — Republican challenger Travis W. Prince unseated incumbent Fayette County Circuit Clerk Debbie Blake Hendrick (Democrat) in Tuesday's general election.
With all precincts reporting, Prince had 4,859 total votes (50.39 percent). Hendrick followed with 4,777 (49.54 percent).
"I’ve lived in Fayette County all my life and I’ve always had an interest in serving Fayette County at some point," said Prince, an Oak Hill resident and a first-time office-holder. "My dad’s run in a couple elections, and it’s always interested me.
"To say I’m happy would be an understatement. Throughout the night, I was gaining and momentum was on my side and, at the end, it turned out favorable for me.
"I’ve got a lot to learn, of course," he added. "I’ve got no interest in getting rid of the current staff, so hopefully, working with them, I can do a good job and serve the people proud."
An incumbent facing a challenge, Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen, gained favor with the Valley District voters once again.
Brenemen, of Scarbro, tallied 5,489 votes, which accounted for 57.11 percent of the total to gain his second term. His challenger, Democrat Beach Vickers of Montgomery, had 4,110 votes (42.76 percent).
"There’s been a whole lot of work done, hard work done," Brenemen said of the commission's efforts. "We’re keeping things open. All of our meetings now are done online, on YouTube, so people can watch them anytime they feel comfortable with watching them if they’re not able to come in.
"Over the next year, we’ve got a lot of challenges that we need to overcome, especially with some of the properties around that are dilapidated. We’re going to start a new program on that. We also have some opportunities with standard household trash being out. We’re going to be working that way also. There’s a wide variety of things that we’re going to be tackling and try to improve what we’ve done in the past so that we’re always looking better."
"We’re still working on (possibly securing) the Baisi Center," he said of the Montgomery facility. "Right now, if they were to tear down that building, it would cost WVU over $6 million to tear it down. We have gone to the state, (Montgomery) Mayor (Greg) Ingram and myself, and we’ve talked to them about giving us a couple million dollars. We’re also looking at extra money coming from the commission plus money coming from WVU itself. We’re looking at about $4.2 million to take care of all the upgrades, make sure that the building is ready for any emergency so it can be a great shelter."
"I’m very thankful for the voters for having faith in me to choose me again," said Brenemen. "I’d like to congratulate Beach Vickers. One thing about it: We’ve always wanted to keep it clean, and both of us were able to do that. Beach has a lot of great insight and help that he may be able to give the commission, and I will be getting in touch with him."
• Also Tuesday, the Fayette County school levy was continued by an overwhelming percentage. Voters approved the levy 6,988 votes to 2,757 votes. That equated to 71.71 percent approval.
"Our last highest percentage was 68 percent," said Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough. "We’re running about 71 percent on a General Election, which is something I’m real pleased with. For voter turnout for a special election, I think we ran about 6,000 last time and I think we’re running about 9,000 as of now. Those are good numbers.
"We just really appreciate the community support. The community showed their support, as you see, and we’re really pleased, I can tell you that."
The passage will pave the way for additional tax levies to support the county school system for five successive fiscal years beginning on July 1, 2024.
The levy will provide $10,123,386 annually to bolster schools in areas including free textbooks (including electronic delivery and support), student security, mental health salary support and counseling services, free breakfast and lunch for students, student recreational spaces, professional and service salary support, public library support, and support in special education, art, music, science, math and other academic areas.
• Ahead of the election, Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly said 3,086 registered Fayette citizens cast their ballots during the early voting opportunity. That included 2,534 voters at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, 283 at the Green Valley United Methodist Church in Danese, and 269 at the Montgomery Community Center.
County-wide, 1,617 Democrats voted early, 906 Republicans voted early, and 563 individuals with no party or a minor party affiliation voted early.
Absentee ballots that had been returned as of Nov. 4 totaled 272 (169 Democrats, 68 Republicans and 35 no party or minor party).
