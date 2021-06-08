The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families, Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) on Tuesday announced the Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care designation for West Virginia childcare providers.
The initiative, created in partnership between ECE, the West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), KEYS 4 HealthyKids, and the West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance, is a voluntary program open to all licensed child care centers, registered facilities, and family child care providers.
The Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care designation is designed to support child care providers in offering critical support for breastfeeding mothers. The American Academy of Pediatrics, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommend exclusive breastfeeding the first 6 months of life with continued breastfeeding through the first year as complementary foods are added.