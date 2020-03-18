Charleston – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday that a second case of COVID-19 was detected in West Virginia, several hours away from where the first person diagnosed resides.
Governor Jim Justice announced that the first case was detected in the Eastern Panhandle Tuesday. Wednesday night, DHHR reported that a second case was located in Mercer County, in Southern West Virginia.
Both cases were travel related, health officials said. They've said the first person had no need to be hospitalized and is staying at home.
In a statement Wednesday, DHHR said the second person ""is being treated at home. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released at this time."
Mercer County is a four-to-five hour drive from Jefferson County. That's where the first person diagnosed lives, according to The Journal in Martinsburg.
West Virginia's state lab has tested 148 people for COVID-19, with 143 negative results and three tests pending. To be eligible, the person must be seriously ill or have traveled to an affected area.
Commercial laboratories and some hospitals have also begun testing. Their negative case counts are not reportable to the state.
COVID-19, a respiratory illness, is typically mild, but can be fatal, particularly among older people and those with underlying conditions.
To prevent the spread, health officials advise residents to: wash hands and wrists for at least twenty second, avoid touching their eyes and mouth, cough into the crook of their elbows, avoid gatherings of more than ten people, stay home as much as possible, and clean surfaces.
Doing so could prevent a surge of patients at local hospitals, health officials say.
Gov. Jim Justice closed bars and restaurants Tuesday, effective midnight, and closed gyms and health clubs Wednesday, effective midnight. He is also asking people to work from home when able.
The number of cases in the country has climbed dramatically in recent days. Nationwide, more than 7,000 people have been diagnosed as of Wednesday, predominantly in New York, Washington state, and California, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones