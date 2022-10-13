PRINCETON — An event honoring veterans, their families and the sacrifices they made for their country will proceed in early November with a breakfast and distribution at a Mercer County church.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Princeton Lifeline Church of God off Oakvale Road for the 2022 Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down event, according to Omar Aboulhosn, one of the event’s community organizers.
“We’re going to open the gates at 7 a.m., and that will allow the folks to start lining up in their vehicles in the back parking lot,” Aboulhosn said Thursday.
The 2020 breakfast and stand down had to be canceled due to Covid-19 precautions, but it was held in 2021 with a new format.
“Typically, in the past we’ve done a little program, then breakfast, then distributed some surplus property to the people there,” Aboulhosn recalled.
During the 2021 distribution, the participating veterans and their families stayed in their vehicles while volunteers placed the donations in their trunks. The volunteer found that this system was more efficient.
“We found the secret sauce of how to do it,” Aboulhosn said. “What we’re going to do this year is we’re going back to doing the full program, except we’re going to do it in reverse. We’re going to do the distribution first, and that’s why we’re going to open the gates at 7 (a.m.) for cars to line up, and then at 9 o’clock we’re going to start the distribution and then after the distribution, the cars are going to park in the front parking lot; and then the veterans and their family members will go into the church and visit exhibitors and get their breakfasts.”
Aboulhosn said the volunteers found that distributing the donations first worked well.
“We found that doing the distribution the way we do it was the most efficient, quickest, fairest way to do it,” he said. “Equitably and quickly.”
The 2022 Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down is a community event.
“We’ll probably have about 100 volunteers that will be there,” he said.
The distributed items vary from year to year depending on what the Veterans Administration and other donors have to offer. Items have included backpacks, coats, gloves, sometimes socks and boots, toiletry items and sometimes cots.
“Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll get a lot of stuff in and it will be typical of what they received in the past,” Aboulhosn said. “We do it every year because we want to honor and to give back to the veterans and their families who have sacrificed and given to us what I consider to be the greatest country on Earth, and we’re just very thankful and we want to be able to honor them and thank them for their service.”
“It’s open to any veteran no matter from where they’re at, where they live,” Aboulhosn said. “If they are in the vicinity of the Princeton Lifeline Church of God on Nov. 5, then they’re entitled to participate in the stand down.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.