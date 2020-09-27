Since 2015, the Bread of Life Outreach Center – a nonprofit organization in Sundial – has faithfully served its community through a food ministry program, which, lead organizer Rev. John Buchanan says, has recently received several donations that will help sustain the organization as it continues to meet needs.
Although the Bread of Life Outreach Center is separate from Gospel Lighthouse Church, where Rev. Buchanan pastors, the center does use a portion of the church building to prepare the food, host program events, etc.
In 2019, the Beckley Area Foundation provided grant money to the center to build a warehouse that doubles as a food pantry, which is across the road from the church building.
The space also holds additional refrigerators and freezers.
As a food ministry, Bread of Life supplies those in need with food boxes on a daily, weekly and monthly basis depending on the program and the need.
According to Rev. Buchanan, the center opened May 16, 2015, and served 51 dinners on its first day.
Around this time, the center also provided food boxes to 10 families with school-age children and established an emergency food pantry.
Since then, the center has served 50,000 hot meals and currently prepares and distributes 400 meals every Saturday through the Community Meals program.
Last year alone, Bread of Life distributed over 300,000 pounds of food to the community.
Being a nonprofit organization, all funds and donations received by Bread of Life go directly into the food ministry.
Currently, the center operates on a budget but regularly receives private donations to help maintain the kitchen.
The center also operates completely on a volunteer basis.
Although most volunteers are members of the adjoining church or members from other churches in the area, Rev. Buchanan says anyone is welcome to help.
Out of the volunteers, five women alternate cooking on Saturdays, three volunteers handle the deliveries, eight take care of the kitchens and nearly 20 people unload supplies and help assemble the meal boxes.
In partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank, Bread of Life supplies 100 monthly meal boxes to low-income families and 240 monthly meal boxes to senior citizens (over the age of 60) through the USDA’s Commodity Supplement Food Program (CSFP) – a nutrition program that tries to satisfy more distinctive nutritional needs, focusing on seniors and children.
With the support of Grace Church in Middleburg, Ohio, Bread of Life now provides 15 meal boxes for school-age children and recently, in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Senior Bureau Services, has been responsible for distributing 275 weekly meals through the Summer Feeding Program to seniors age 60 or older.
In the last five years, Bread of Life has partnered with and received donations from several different organizations including Mountaineer Food Bank, Chick-fil-A, Food Lion, Grace Church, the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF), the Quota Club, Active Southern West Virginia and more.
Annual grant money from BAF has been used to purchase new kitchen appliances, a generator, and commercial-grade ovens and build a new stock room.
For the last four years the center has received funds from the Quota Club’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, used to purchase Styrofoam plates and cups, and this summer they received a grant from Active Southern West Virginia, which was used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for the meal boxes.
“Our community and local businesses support us so faithfully,” Rev. Buchanan shared.
“We started at nothing and now we are able to have this great ministry and help so many low-income seniors and families. We are just trying to reach out and help as many as we can. How do we live in this modern world where we can have four cars, a boat and three televisions, and our neighbors don’t have food on their table? No one should have to choose between eating or paying their bills.”
Although the center has been doing very well, there were still some needs the church was praying would be met.
On Monday, Aug. 3, Rev. Buchanan did not get just one good call, but several.
“The only way I can describe it is overwhelming,” he began. “It was just a feeling of jubilation.”
According to Rev. Buchanan, Monday began with a phone call from Contura Coal Company, which announced that it would be donating two lots of land behind the church’s property to the church.
This property, which the church has been wanting to purchase for quite some time, will be used as an outdoor recreational space for parties, fellowships, events and more.
Following the news of the property, the center received three sizable donations: one from an individual in the community, one from the Raleigh County Commission to help purchase food for the meal boxes, and the last from the Quota Club.
The day concluded when Jefferds Corporation – an equipment supplier in Putnam County – called to inform Rev. Buchanan that the company would be giving the church a $15,000 forklift out of its rental fleet to replace the church’s old machine.
“These were all major donations. We are used to operating on a low budget and for all of this to happen at once … it took a few hours for it to set in. God has blessed our ministry and brought it to where it is now,” said Rev. Buchanan.
“We have reached a place where we don’t have the burden of wondering where we are going to be next week; we are in a comfort zone.”
He added that he fully gave the glory to God.
“God speaks to people’s hearts and then they find it in themselves to reach out and share the blessings.
“It’s the generosity of the people and the kindness in their hearts that make all of this happen.
“We just want to get the message out to people to take a look around.
“You could be living beside someone who is living in need. You never know!”
For more information on the Bread of Life Outreach Center – at 8461 Coal River Road in Sundial – visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/Bread-of-Life-113110897101244 or call 304-854-7496.
On Facebook, the center regularly posts pictures of its meal boxes as well as a count of how many meals were picked up or delivered, upcoming menu items and events.
In the past, meal boxes have included pork roast, catfish, goulash, vegetables, fruits, cake, cornbread, pie, fries and more.