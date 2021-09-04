BRAMWELL – A Mercer County man who threatened his parents with a maul and a bow and arrow, then told deputies that he "had to kill them to get the demons out," was being held without bond at the regional jail in Beaver.
Johnny Carson York Jr., 45, of Bramwell is facing two charges: malicious or unlawful assault, brandishing deadly weapons, and removal, injury or destruction of property. Deputy M.C. Altice with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said in his report that he was dispatched to Ramey Street in the Bramwell area "in reference to an individual chasing his family through the yard with an ax."
"While in route to this call E-911 advised me that the situation had escalated and the aggressor, Johnny York Jr., had now grabbed a bow and arrow and was attempting to shoot it at his parents," Altice said of the Aug. 27 incident. "E-911 also advised that the father had gotten his pistol in an attempt to protect his wife and himself from harm."
Due to the new information and his distance from the Bramwell area, Altice asked for units of the Bramwell Police Department to be dispatched as well, and he was informed that they would respond.
When he arrived, York's parents stated that their son had been in the front yard with several items from their shed when it started to rain. The father asked his son to get the items out of the rain, but he "turned around and threw a lighter at him," Altice said in his report. A few minutes later, York came up to their porch with a 10-pound maul in his hands. When asked what he was doing, he swung the maul and tried to hit his parents.
"York Sr. stated while calling E-911, York Jr. came around the residence with a bow with an arrow nocked on the string," Altice said. "He continued to state that York Jr. raised the bow in their direction and drew the string and arrow back, causing York Sr. and Brenda (York) to retreat again up the hill and away from their attacker. Brenda was also able to show me both the bow and arrow and the maul that were used in the assault. It should be noted that an arrow was still nocked in the bow upon observation."
The father told Altice that his son had broken a 55-inch Vizio TV inside the home prior to his arrival. The parents also said that they had taken out a domestic violence petition on York Jr. "due to past acts of violence," but it had not yet been served, Altice said.
York declined to answer Altice's questions, "just advising that I was on holy ground," according to the report.
"I then transported Johnny York Jr. to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department," Altice said. "While in route, York Jr. issued an excited utterance stating that 'I had to kill them to get the demons out' and 'I feel like I have to kill everyone I see.'"
York was being held Friday without bond at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
